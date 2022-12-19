New Castle County EMS Senior Sergeant Donald Kennard made the final dispatch of a decorated 36-year career Monday night.
"It's a great honor and pleasure that I go duration for the final time, thank you for your support."
With those words to the county's dispatch center, Kennard switched from paramedic to retired paramedic.
Kennard was honored by friends and colleagues for his work that started in 1986 as a calltaker, and ended in his final years with protecting President Joe Biden during his many visits to the Wilmington area.
"If they told me I was going to be part of several Presidential motorcades and where I'd be one of two paramedics responsible for the health, safety, and welfare of the most powerful man in the free world, and that I would eventually get to meet with him, I would say you guys were just plain nuts."
Kennard's career included several commendations, including taking part in a response to a 2016 crash with multiple ejections on Route 40, and an off-duty rescue of a woman who was choking, leaving his private fishing boat to make the response.
Kennard's musical and drill skills were also featured during his three-decade tenure.
"If you told me I would be able to represent the EMS by playing bagpipes at the National EMS Memorial in Roanoke, Virginia or presenting colors as part of an honor guard ceremony at Citi Field in New York, I would have said you're kind of crazy."
Kennard told his assembled colleagues that he'll always be one phone call away, and to focus on making each response one call at a time.
"Know that you have a great positive impact for the residents and visitors of New Castle County by the measure of the lives you save and the treatment and care you provide, don't sell yourselves short."
Kennard was one of four people who successfully completed the 1988 Paramedic School from the Medical Center of Delaware.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer declared December 19, 2022 as Donald M. Kennard Day in New Castle County.