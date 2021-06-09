Southern Rock staple 38 Special and a free night of regional bands will complete the updated entertainment lineup for this summer's Delaware State Fair.
38 Special will take the stage on Friday, July 30. Their top songs during their four decades include "Hold On Loosely", "Rockin' Into the Night", "and "Back Where You Belong".
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at Noon, and start at $20 at delawarestatefair.com.
The opening night of the Delaware State Fair on Thursday, July 22 will feature a free concert, with local artists Club Phred, The Funsters, and Kristen and the Noise all performing at the Grandstand.
The two nights complete a show that has undergone several changes due to uncertain COVID protocols.
The complete nightly entertainment schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, July 22 - Club Phred, The Funsters, and Kristen and the Noise
- Friday, July 23 - Blippi The Musical
- Saturday, July 24 - Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae
- Sunday, July 25 - Demolition Derby
- Monday, July 26 - Riley Green
- Tuesday, July 27 - Tracy Byrd & Jo Dee Messina
- Wednesday, July 28 - Hardy & Jon Langston
- Thursday, July 29 - Harness Racing
- Friday, July 30 - 38 Special
- Saturday, July 31 - Zach Williams & Stephen Stanley