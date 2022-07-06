An 18-year-old man was charged with shooting two other 18-year-old men and a 12-year-old boy in June, Wilmington Police announced Wednesday.
On July 6, 2022, police announced Sakye Melton was charged in connection to a June 24th shooting of the three victims in the area of 24th and Tatnall streets around 3:40 p.m.
Melton was touted by authorities as the third arrest in connection to the shooting. He was charged with two counts first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second-degree conspiracy, and discharging a firearm on a city street. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $193,100 cash-only bond.
Previously arrested in connection to this shooting incident were Nasir Carter, 18, and a 17-year-old suspect.