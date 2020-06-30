There were just shy of 100 new positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases and two new deaths associated with the virus reported in Delaware Tuesday, though hospitalizations decreased below 70 with 8 new full recoveries.
According to the Division of Public Health, 98 new positive cases identified among 950 new tests represented a more than 10% infection rate and brought the cumulative total in the First State to 11,474. With a new total of 509 individuals lost to the virus, and two new full recoveries for 6,667, "active" cases increased 94 to 4,298.
By county, Tuesday's increases broke down to 34 in New Castle for a total of 5,065, 18 in Kent for 1,690, and 44 in Sussex for 4,681.
Hospitalizations decreased eight to 64, while 852 new negative test results brought that cumulative total to 99,407.