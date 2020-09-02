An 18-year-old man was shot in West Center City early Wednesday morning, the third shooting in four days for that section of Wilmington.
City authorities said the victim was shot in the 200 block of North Madison Street around 3:10 a.m. on September 2, 2020. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
On Sunday, August 30, a 23-year-old man was shot in the 800 block of North Monroe Street, and the following day, an 11-year-old girl was shot in the 700 block of Jefferson Street.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Anthony Ford at 302.576.3606 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.