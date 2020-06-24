A $4.5 billion budget that eliminates raises for most state employees is awaiting Governor John Carney's signature.
The state House passed the spending bill in a virtual session, six days ahead of the June 30th deadline, in a vote 40-1.
State House Speaker Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) commended the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee for their difficult work under pressure.
"It's been the worst of years, actually it's worse than when 2009 hit with all the money that disappeared. Over $500 million deficit, you guys handled it very quickly, very efficiently, without opposition from almost everyone on this Zoom session right now."
The opposition--the sole no vote--came from Republican state Rep. Rich Collins (R-Millsboro) in protest of coronavirus restrictions.
"When this pandemic started, I certainly supported some of the actions taken by the executive branch, but as time has passed on it, and it has gotten dramatically less serious, we still find that many, many of our constitutional rights and many aspects of state code have been set aside by essentially the authority of one person, and I am not going to vote to continue to empower that when there is absolutely no indication of when it ever might end," said Collins.
JFC Co-Chairman Quinn Johnson (D-Middletown) led the budget re-writing efforts and called it a "trying and challenging time" to come up with a spending plan while dealing with the devastating economic impacts of the virus.
"We started this process in February...with high hopes of being able to move forward with a number of very important initiatives that would've greatly helped the citizens of Delaware. Those hopes were quickly wiped away when we encountered the first global pandemic the world has experienced in over 100 years," he said.
All department spending in the FY 2021 budget is held at FY 2020 levels and spends just 2.1 percent more tied to required expenditures, including enrollment growth in schools, public school transportation. Delaware is also borrowing millions from its budget stabilization fund.
"We were successful in making sure that no programs or services were reduced or cut, a tremendous accomplishment in this environment.
An initial proposal included the elimination of step increases for educators and state workers who have collective bargaining agreements. Those $22 million step increases were restored by the Joint Finance Committee last week after June's DEFAC outlook improved slightly.
Governor Carney also touted the budget that will soon hit his desk.
"We are not laying off state employees, or cutting their benefits. State workers have been on the front lines of this crisis, and we owe them our gratitude. We will also continue investments to support students and educators statewide through our Opportunity Funding program. This program supports students living in poverty, and students who are still learning English. I can’t think of a more important investment in Delaware’s future," he said.
The state House's passage comes just one day after the state Senate passed the budget in a virtual session Tuesday, June 23, 2020. There the sole dissenting vote came from state Sen. Colin Bonini, who votes down the budget every year, often saying Delaware spends too much for its size.
Two major spending bills, the Grant-in-Aid and the capital bond bill still need approval in both houses after Senate Republicans abstained from voting Tuesday, requesting more time to review the bills. They'll try again to pass the measures Thursday.