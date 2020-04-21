Four lower Delaware men have been charged in connection to a home invasion assault and robbery which occurred early last week, Newark Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, Aaron Locke, 20, of Marydel, Cameron Gordon, 20, of Smyrna, and Nicholas Lane and Maurice Wilson, both 19 and of Felton, were responsible for a home invasion in the unit block of New London Avenue around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Four men parked in the victim's driveway led him inside at gunpoint after he confronted them outside, beat three of the five male occupants of the residence, and stole property from the home.
A vehicle and apartment utilized by Locke were searched on a warrant execution on Saturday, April 18, and police said items related to the robbery were recovered. All four suspects were present at the time the search warrant was executed and were all taken into custody at that time.
Police said each of the suspects were charged with four counts first-degree burglary, first-degree home invasion, second-degree conspiracy, three counts third-degree assault, and theft under $1,500.
Gordon was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lie of $55,210 secured bond. The other three suspects were released on $52,000 unsecured bond.