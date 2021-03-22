Students from four area high schools have teamed up to conduct three different drives over three days at two accommodating fire departments to help the state's blood bank.
High schools and college campuses account for 25% of the supply at Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD), a supply line that's been crushed by schools emptying their classrooms and going into lockdown during the pandemic, said BBD communications specialist Tony Prado.
"These students give you hope. The fact that they were able to recognize that the need for blood is ongoing, no matter whether there's a pandemic or not, it's just simply outstanding," he said. "Credit goes to the students for picking such a worthy cause, to give blood. Cancer patients, burn patients, leukemia, trauma patients, they need blood, and the fact that [the students are] able to partner with local fire companies in order to still have a blood drive this school year is just phenomenal. Hats off to them."
Prado said the blood bank needs 350 people daily to give blood to maintain their necessary supply to all 19 hospitals in Delmarva, which includes all of Delaware, the eastern shore of Maryland, and the eastern shore of Virginia.
"These are some of the biggest schools in the state...and it's just a great way to make up for that 25% of collections that we normally have, that just evaporated, went away because of COVID-19," Prado said. "It's just great to see."
Students at Appoquinimink and Middletown high schools will jointly host a blood drive at the Middletown Fire Hall at 27 West Green Street in Middletown on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, and Saturday, March 27, 2021, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
Then on Thursday, April 1, 2021, students from Salesianum School and Padua Academy will be hosting a blood drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Talleyville Fire Company, 3919 Concord Pike in Wilmington.
Anyone interested in making a donation during these times is urged to schedule an appointment slot at delmarvablood.org.