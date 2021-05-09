A 29-year-old man was listed in critical condition after an early-morning car crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-495 Sunday.
New Castle County Paramedics found the man and three other accident victims at I-495 southbound at Edgemoor Road around 5:30 a.m. on May 9, 2021.
The man suffered neck and abdominal injuries; he was treated at the scene before being flown to Christiana Hospital in a Delaware State Police helicopter.
The other three victims were also treated at the scene; they were taken to hospitals by ambulance.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.