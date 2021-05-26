Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, two were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 37-year-old man is dead following a knife attack south of Hartly, Delaware State Police said Wednesday evening.
According to authorities, a 37-year-old Ridgely, Maryland, man became enraged and started attacking occupants of the home with a knife in the 700 block of Proctors Purchase Road around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
One of the stabbing victims managed to retrieve a shotgun and shoot the 37-year-old in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
A 56-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Hartly, were admitted with life-threatening injuries.
A 53-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Maryland, were admitted with non-life threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police are conducting a homicide investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact authorities at 302.741.2703 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.