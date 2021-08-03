Four people were injured, two critically, in a single vehicle rollover crash in a neighborhood behind Newark Country Club early Tuesday.
Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder fire company units and New Castle County paramedics responded to Country Club Drive and Windsor Drive around 1:30 a.m. on August 3, 2021, and found four people trapped in the wreckage.
According to medics, a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were quickly removed, treated, and taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Two other men who were rear seat passengers and both in their twenties, remained trapped in the wreck for more than 30 minutes.
Paramedics said they both suffered possible head and internal injuries and were in critical condition when transported, one by ambulance, one by helicopter.
Newark Police said the 24-year old man was driving a Jeep and failed to make a curve in the road, ran up an embankment, overturned, and hit a tree.
The Jeep ended up on its side on the front lawn of a house.
The Newark Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and said impairment and speed are both believed to be factors in the crash.