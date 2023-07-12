Four Delawareans are charged in connection with what federal prosecutors said was the state's largest known seizure of fentanyl.
A Federal Grand Jury has returned a superseding indictment alleging that three residents of Dover and one Middletown resident conspired to distribute drugs between January and May of this year. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Delaware State Police and Dover Police conducted a long-term investigation the resulted in more than 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl being seized as well as powder- and crack cocaine, methamphetamine and xylazine, commonly known as "tranq."
Named in the indictment are Dwayne Fountain, William Warren, Martin Fountain and Durell Patton, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware.
“The threat to public health and safety found in these cases is something that requires policing organizations to share information and resources, in order to protect the vulnerable,” Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson, Jr. said. “It bears repeating that the amount of illicit drugs seized in this operation was enough to potentially kill close to 400,000 people, or, stated another way, roughly 4 in 10 Delawareans. It was great to be a part of such an effective collaboration between Local, State, and Federal law enforcement agencies.”
Dwayne Fountain and Durell Patton are also charged in the indictment with possessing guns on May 17th although past criminal convictions prohibit them from doing so.