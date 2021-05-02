Four people were injured, one critically, in a shooting on Wilmington's East Side Saturday afternoon.
Somebody opened fire around 1:20 p.m. on May 1, 2021, in the 800 block of North Pine Street. Two men, ages 23 and 30, and two women, ages 42 and 39, were wounded, city police said.
Officers found the 23-year-old man and 42-year-old woman at the scene and they were taken to the hospital, the man in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.
The other two victims arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
Police at this point have no information as to who fired the shots, and they're asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Matthew Reiss at 302.576.3649.
Tipsters can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.