Four people were injured, and five people were displaced as the result of a fire in the Parkside development of Middletown Monday afternoon.
The State Fire Marshal's office said Middletown firefighters responded to the fire on the 800 block of Sweet Birch Drive just before 1 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021.
When they arrived, they saw fire coming from the two-story house. Three children and one adult escaped, but were all taken to Christiana Hospital and treaded for smoke inhalation. All were listed in good condition and expected to be released.
Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire, which caused an estimate $700,000 in damage.
There were working smoke alarms in the house.