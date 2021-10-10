A carjacking at a gas station in Glasgow has Delaware State Police on the trail of four masked suspects.
The four pulled up behind an SUV at the Shell station on Route 40 at Glasgow Avenue on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2 a.m. Troopers said one of the occupants got out of their white sedan and approached the SUV's driver, demanding her keys, police said.
After a struggle over the woman's purse, she handed over her keys, the suspects got into her SUV and drove off.
There's only a limited description of the suspects, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call Trooper Whitehead of Troop 2 at 302.834.2620.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.