Four Pennsylvania residents were arrested after a Delaware State Police stop netted two handguns, and a variety of drugs.
Delaware State Police said they were conducting traffic enforcement on southbound Concord Pike (Route 202) Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:11 a.m., when they saw a black Nissan Rogue commit a traffic violation near the TGI Fridays on Rocky Run Parkway.
Police said after approaching the vehicle, an odor of marijuana was detected, leading to a criminal investigation.
They said a search of driver Amine Johnson of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania netted 48 assorted pills, including amphetamines, Kurvelo, 18 ecstasies, and one unknown.
A further search of the remaining three passengers showed that Lasair Scott of Philadelphia was wanted on an out-of-state warrant. The ensuing search allegedly found 60 Xanax pills, and about 23.04 grams of suspected crystal meth.
Another passenger, Cache Hill of Philadelphia, exited the Nissan, and police said they noticed a plastic bag in plain view sticking out of her purse, that had 23.68 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine.
Police referenced that Sharae Matthews of Upper Darby was also arrested, but did not included details of any involvement.
Police then searched the vehicle, where they found two loaded 9mm handguns, 4.72 grams of marijuana, and $1,406 they believe were drug proceeds.
Johnson was charged with the following:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Two Counts- Possession of a Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Two Counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Two Counts- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
- Failure to Signal
He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $173,502 cash bond.
Hill was charged with the following:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Two Counts- Possession of a Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Two Counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Two Counts- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
She was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $173,501 cash bond.
Scott was charged with the following:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Two Counts- Possession of a Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Two Counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Two Counts- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
He was sent to Young Correctional Institution on $173,501 cash bond.