Four Wilmington men have each been charged with at least one count of attempted murder on top of 71 other charges they face--63 of which are felonies---in connection to a mid-January crime spree which saw them steal multiple vehicles and use them to commit shootings, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Friday.
According to the DOJ, 18-year-old Kyair Keys, 21-year-old Jahmir Morris-Whitt, 20-year-old Markel Richards, and 23-year-old Walike Parham were responsible for for crimes that spanned January 14 to January 22, 2022. Their alleged activities began at approximately 3:35 p.m. on January 14th, when shots were fired in the 300 block of West 23rd Street. There, a daycare containing a teacher and three children was struck by gunfire multiple times. They were unharmed, but police recovered multiple shell casings.
At 8:45 p.m. on January 20th, police said officers responding to gunfire in the 1000 block of Lombard Street observed four armed suspects entering a vehicle, and gave chase. A pursuit ended when the individuals abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, authorities said, and it was at this scene that Morris-Whitt was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. The vehicle used had been reported stolen out of Newark, the DOJ said.
At 2:35 a.m. on January 22nd, a victim was shot at multiple times by several suspects at a BP as station in the 200 block of South Heald Street in Wilmington, police said. The victim was able to flee, uninjured. Vehicles used in that incident were reported stolen out of Elkton Police and Delaware State Police jurisdictions, according to authorities.
At roughly 4:05 p.m. that same day, several suspects opened fire on bystanders in the 300 block of West 7th Street--again, no one was injured--and fled the scene in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Philadelphia, the DOJ said.
At 9:35 p.m. still on the 22nd, Wilmington Police spotted that vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, and engaged in a pursuit which authorities said occasionally reached in excess of 100mph. The chase took officers through Wilmington to I-95, where the chase ultimately ended nd the remaining suspects were apprehended, the DOJ said.
The suspects were respectively charged with:
Keys
- first-degree attempted murder
- two counts first-degree attempted assault
- five counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- five counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- first-degree conspiracy
- two counts second-degree conspiracy
- two counts first-degree reckless endangering 1st degree
- two counts of criminal mischief
- resisting arrest
- disregarding a police officer’s signal
- driving a vehicle without a valid license
- unreasonable speed
Morris-Whitt
- two counts first-degree attempted murder
- two counts first-degree attempted assault
- three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- first-degree conspiracy
- second-degree conspiracy
- first-degree reckless endangering
- two counts of criminal mischief
- resisting arrest
Richards
- three counts first-degree attempted murder
- two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- four counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- two counts first-degree conspiracy
- two counts second-degree conspiracy
- two counts of criminal mischief
- two counts of theft of a motor vehicle
- resisting arrest
Parham
- three counts first-degree attempted murder
- two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- four counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- two counts first-degree conspiracy
- two counts second-degree conspiracy
- two counts of criminal mischief
- two counts of theft of a motor vehicle
- resisting arrest