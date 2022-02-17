On Thursday, Gov. John Carney announced $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would be designated for Delaware's libraries.
The funds must be used for capital projects or infrastructure improvements and upgrades that specifically enable work, education, and health monitoring--and respond to issues created or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic up and down the state.
"Children and families will benefit from these investments for generations to come," said Carney in a release announcing the funds. "Delaware’s libraries serve our communities with resources, collaboration and creativity. Many of these investments are in our communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the central role libraries serve in our communities as hubs for job training, employment searches, education, COVID-19 test kit distributions and vaccination sites."
The funds will be used for the following nine projects:
- $7 million to the Selbyville Library for a new building
- $5.6 million to the Harrington Library for a new building
- $750,000 to the Lewes Public Library for a new outdoor pavilion
- $900,000 to the Milford Public Library for updates to HVAC, filtration, and ventilation
- $250,000 to the Georgetown Public Library for updates to HVAC, filtration, and ventilation
- $7.8 million to the Friends of Duck Creek Regional Library to build an expanded library
- $11 million to the North Wilmington Library for a new building
- $4 million to the Newark Public Library for a new building
- $3 million to the Rehoboth Beach Public Library for upgrades
An additional $26.8 million in state funding is currently proposed in the governor's FY '23 budget to match federal funding for the five new libraries.
"Governor Carney’s strategic investment in libraries supports equity for communities throughout the state," said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian. "Delaware Libraries are shovel-ready to strengthen the social services infrastructure for digital equity, workforce development, and more statewide."
Carney was scheduled to appear on Friday, February 18, 2022, with Noman, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, members of the General Assembly, and Director Kelly Kline at Kline's Selbyville Public Library to celebrate the funding.
"Libraries across our state and country play such a vital role in the communities they serve. Whether it’s giving Delawareans access to countless literary titles, serving as a meeting place for local organizations, to serving as an area of inspiration for the arts and the humanities--libraries are vital to the well-being of our communities," said Blunt Rochester. "That’s why I’m so thrilled to join Governor Carney and my congressional colleagues in announcing this much-needed investment in Delaware libraries - so that these pillars of our communities can be enjoyed for generations to come."