Forty-four Delaware high school athletes were honored for their work on and off the field with the 2022 MiniMax Award.
One player from each football team in Delaware was nominated by their coach on the basis of football performance, but also their academics and community service.
A committee of media and community members recently gathered to select the Player of the Year, that person will be announced at the inaugural Mini-Maxwell Awards on February 5, 2023 at the Drexelbrook Catering and Event Center in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, along with counterparts from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Each of the three state's winners will be judged against each other, with one being selected the 37th winner of the Jim Henry Award as the Outstanding Player in the Tri-State region at the event.
No Delawarean has won the Jim Henry Award, but former University of Delaware QB Pat Devlin was a previous winner.
2022 Delaware MiniMax Winners
- Elijah Husser- Appoquinimink
- Chris Albero - Archmere
- Lorenzo Gales, Jr. - Brandywine
- Kevin Takizala - Caesar Rodney
- Thomas Messick - Cape Henlopen
- Mekhi Carmon - Caravel
- Tenye Martin - Charter School of Wilmington
- N'yzair Love - Christiana
- Jeffrey McNulty - Concord
- Lenniek Preston - Conrad
- Dha-Feir Watts - DMA
- Marvin Atkins - Delcastle
- Derek Fooks - Delmar
- Jacob Tyler - Dickinson
- Tysean Milligan - Dover
- Nasir Jones - Early College HS
- Jayden Manigault - First State Military
- Train Johnson - Glasgow
- London Bright - Hodgson
- Christian Pope - Howard
- Ashton Stephens - Indian River
- Kai Rivera - Lake Forest
- Kaden Shockley - Laurel
- Makeevis Rogers - McKean
- Dru Beckford - Middletown
- Desmond Aladuge - Milford
- Dahmir Byrd - Mount Pleasant
- Jayden Smith - Newark
- Me'Lik Purnell - Polytech
- Kyle Manley - Red Lion
- Luke DeKay - Saint Mark's
- Nate Ray - Salesianum
- Zach Holmes - Seaford
- Yamir Knight - Smyrna
- Will Dulaney - St. Andrew's
- Quasim Benson - Saint Elizabeth
- Donovan Brooks - St. Georges
- Patrick Henry - Sussex Central
- Jeremyah Handy - Sussex Tech
- Jeff Homer - Tatnall
- Dominick Pietlock - Tower Hill
- Tristian Wingo - William Penn
- Robby Tattersall - Wilmington Friends
- Johnathon Shockley - Woodbridge