4th of July fireworks aren't happening in Dewey Beach this holiday weekend.
On Facebook, beach business owner Alex Pires, who was putting on the fireworks show, said:
"Governor Carney has ordered us to cancel the 4th of July fireworks. Sorry."
The cancellation comes hours after Governor Carney said bar services at beach establishments would end starting this Friday. The closure will last "indefinitely." State park beaches will also be limiting visitors, opening at 60 percent capacity.
Pires had planned to set off the fireworks from a barge in the bay, outside town limits, in front of Northbeach and Rusty Rudder--with fireworks viewable from the beach.
Other cities and towns had canceled their Independence Day celebration and fireworks displays long before now amid coronavirus concerns.