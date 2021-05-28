Officials from the city of Newark announced Friday annual 4th of July fireworks would return to the University of Delaware's Athletic Complex on Friday, July 2, 2021.
The show, beginning at dusk, was called "one of Delaware's best annual pyrotechnic shows" by officials. It will be a fireworks-only event, and there will be no vendors or entertainment present.
Free parking, however, will be available and viewing from individual vehicles will be permitted, officials said. Lots surrounding the UD Stadium, Bob Carpenter Center, and the Woods Lot off Route 4, will be open for the event, but grass viewing will not be available in these lots.
Pets and alcohol are prohibited from the event. A rain date is set for July 5, 2021.