A 21-year-old man is facing a new first-degree murder indictment in the fourth round of charges to be handed down from an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation that first returned indictments in November 2020, Wilmington Police announced Thursday.
Now, a year into the efforts, Devon Walker has been charged in connection to an October 2020 murder. Police did not detail to which October 2020 shooting homicide Walker had now been connected and charged.
The new charges Walker was issued on Tuesday, December 6, 2021, include first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
Arraignment on the charges remained pending, and Walker remained incarcerate in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.
Charges from the ongoing gun violence and gang participation investigation have been issued in November 2020, and March and September of 2021.