New Castle County received notice from five companies showing interest in taking over operation of the Wilmington Airport (ILG), if the County cannot work out an agreement with its current operator.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) has operated the airport since 1995, but received a notice of non-renewal ahead of what would have been a 30-year agreement on June 30, 2020.
Currently the County and DRBA are in a 5-year transition period, where DRBA continues to operate ILG, while the next long-term operator is determined.
New Castle County issued a Request for Information (RFI) for companies interested in taking over operations, including DRBA, and they heard back from five groups, but not DRBA.
They are:
- AVPorts, operator of mixed commercial and private airports in Albany & Westchester County, New York, New Haven, Connecticut, Gary, Indiana, and Teterboro, New Jersey.
- TBI AM, operator of Orlando/Sanford Airport in Florida, Ontario International Airport in California, Atlantic City International Airport, and a concourse at both Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham.
- daa Group, operator of Dublin and Cork Airports in Ireland, and two in Saudi Arabia
- F|3, operator of a general aviation airport in Waukegan, Illinois and a county-owned, public-use airport in Muskegon County, Michigan.
- flyADVANCED, service center for Honda, Cirrus, and Diamond Aircraft, they already operate out of ILG.
ILG has had a history of some commercial flights, but currently just Frontier Airlines operates out of the terminal.
Frontier has operated thrice-weekly flights between ILG and Orlando since February 11, although they are scheduled to switch to just Monday and Friday flights starting on Monday, November 8 through Sunday, January 9, 2022, when Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday service will resume.
The next step for New Castle County is to issue an official Request for Proposal (RFP), at which point businesses would show the County how they would intend to operate the airport if they won the bid.
New Castle County Executive Development Director Charuni Patibanda told County Council that no decisions are even close to being imminent.
"The RFI was to test the marketplace to see the level of interest in the private sector, or the public sector, and their interest in other companies potentially managing the airport. We are still very much in that initial phase."
Some council members, including Jea Street and John Cartier, expressed concerns if the airport were taken over by a for-profit private company.
"(Some people believe) Privatization is like this panacea, and it's not," Cartier said. "We're seeing the difficulties play out at the Port (of Wilmington), and I hope we don't have that situation developing with whatever private operation comes up with the New Castle Airport."
There is no specific timetable for when an RFI is being planned to be issued, although the current deal with DRBA means it could not be done until the final 12 months of the five-year agreement.