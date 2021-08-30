Five people were sent to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a crash near Newark Monday afternoon.
The three-vehicle crash took place just after 4 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the intersection of Old Baltimore Pike and Dixie Line Road, just east of the Delaware-Maryland state line southwest of Newark.
New Castle County Paramedics said a female passenger in a sedan was trapped for about ten minutes. She suffered head and extremity injuries, and possible internal injuries, as well. She was transported by ambulance in critical condition.
The driver of the sedan also was trapped, this time for about 20 minutes, and was taken to the hospital in serious condition with possible head and internal injuries.
The passenger of a second vehicle suffered extremity injuries and abrasions, she is listed in serious, but stable condition.
That vehicle's driver was treated by Cecil County EMS, and was listed in stable condition.
The driver of a third vehicle suffered facial injuries, he was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Old Baltimore Pike was closed near the state line for a time as they investigated and cleaned up the crash.
Delaware State Police are investigating.