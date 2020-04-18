Five more inmates and another correctional officer have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.
A correctional officer from Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown, who was last at work four days ago on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, is self-isolating at home after receiving a positive COVID-19 result. That brings the total number of correctional officers who've contracted coronavirus to 18.
Two of the sick inmates are from the same minimum security housing unit at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, where other inmates have been diagnosed with COVID-19, prison officials said.
In one case, the DOC said an inmate was initially tested on April 10 and received a negative test result. But he developed a fever on April 13, when he receied a second negative COVID-19 test result. At the hospital, he was tested a third time, when got the positive result. He is in stable condition at the hospital, the DOC said.
In the second case at Vaughn, an inmate tested negative during proactive testing on April 10, but was taken the prison infirmary Tuesday with non-COVID-19 symptoms. After a fever developed Thursday, the inmate received a second COVID-19 test, which was positive. The inmate was admitted to the hospital Friday and is in stable condition, prison officials said.
Additionally, three inmates who were asymptomatic tested positive for coronavirus at the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown. The inmates were in close proximity to two other SCCC inmate who've tested positive and are among seven who are being closely monitored in isolation since April 12. The asymptomatic inmates have been transferred to the COVID treatment center on the grounds of Vaughn prison, where a total of 20 inmates are being housed.
Inmate Joseph Russo, 73, was the first, and only, inmate to die from COVID-19. He had been hospitalized at Bayhealth Hospital and was pronounced dead Thursday.