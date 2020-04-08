Five patients and three staff members of the Delaware Psychiatric Center have tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced Wednesday.
According to officials, the patients at the Herman Holloway Senior Campus in New Castle have been isolated within a particular unit at the DPC, while staffers are self-isolating at home.
“Our hearts go out to the patients and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at DPC,” said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. “Our highest priority is the health and safety of the individuals we care for at DPC, as well as for the staff who provide the care each day. Unfortunately, we know the individuals we care for at DPC often have multiple underlying conditions, which puts them at a higher risk for COVID-19. Staff at our Division of Public Health are working closely with the staff at DPC to review screening and infection control protocols.”
DPC is the seventh care facility in the state to announce positive coronavirus cases. The other facilities are:
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Newark
- HarborChase of Wilmington
- Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City
- Forwood Manor in Wilmington
- A nursing home in Kent County with one case
- A nursing home in Sussex County with one case
The DHSS only identifies by name facilities with multiple positive cases.