Five people were shot overnight in Wilmington late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Four of the victims were shot in one incident, and two of those died as a result, city authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, the first incident occurred around 10:55 p.m. July 28, 2020, in the 1100 block of Beech Street in the city's Hedgeville section. A 17-year-old male and 23-year-old woman were killed. An 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both listed in stable condition.
The second incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. on July 29, where a 24-year-old man was shot in the 900 block of North Lombard Street in the city's East Side. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police made no connection between the two incidents.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Mackenzie Kirlin at 302.576.3653 for the first incident, Det. Brendan Wham at 302.576.3661 for the latter, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.