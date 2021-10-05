Fifty-million in American Rescue Plan funds will be going towards jobs training programs and other workforce investments as the state's economy continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. John Carney made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Delaware Tech's Wilmington campus after he said he hears constantly from employers that they can't fill positions that remain open.
"If you look nationally...there's are 8.4 million people that are out of work, there are 10 million jobs that are open, which means there's a disconnect between the labor force that's available and the job and the job skills that are necessary," said Carney.
He pointed to restaurants that can't stay open seven days a week post pandemic due to staffing shortages.
"Because they don't have servers, and they don't have cooks, and they don't have the various employees that they need; we have construction sites that lag on because we don't have skilled trades," he said.
A large swath of the $50 million will go towards the Forward Delaware jobs training program, which is aimed at filling gaps in employment sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.
Other targeted investments include:
- $1.5 million for the Department of Labor workforce training programs with a focus on health care, logistics, and transportation
- $1.2 million for DelDOT's Workforce Development Academy to increase the participation of women, minorities, and disadvantaged Delawareans seeking employment in the highway construction industry.
- $1 million for the restaurant and hotel industry, supporting a focus on training and pathways to employment in the hospitality sector.
Carney also announced Tuesday a $15.8 million investment in the state's Pathways program which connects high schoolers to real-world work experience before they graduate.
"This expansion will enable us to reach about 80% of Delaware high school students and getting them into a work-based program so they can know more about the opportunities out there," said Carney.
The program will also be expanded to middle school students. Additionally, this investment will enable Pathways to add 100 businesses to the program, for a total of 200 businesses with opportunities for students.
"Our ability to train this workforce in the short-term as well as to reach back and prepare middle school students, which the expansion of pathways will be enable us to do is critically important," said the governor.
Imani Wulff Cochrane is one of hundreds of students who already benefit from Delaware's Pathways program. The senior at St. George's Technical High School, who wants to work in early childhood education, will graduate in May with a high school diploma and two certifications.
"This means that I am fully equipped to enter either the workforce or a college setting," she said.
She stressed these investments in educational experiences that can't be found in traditional high school settings are worthwhile.
"The welding students are learning how to weld structures; the information technology students are learning how to code...and the students of Academy and Finance are learning how to manage really money," she said.
Delaware Tech President Dr. Mark Brainard said that with 100 market-based programs, the technical and community college continues to operate in "lockstep" with businesses to meet the needs of an everchanging workforce.
"Significant investments...have allowed Delaware Tech to strengthen and create programs in healthcare, diesel and auto repair, construction renovation, and especially important to our future, expand opportunities for high school students who are seeking high-quality, hands-on learning," said Brainard.
U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who previously served as Delaware's Secretary of Labor, credited Delaware Tech for adapting to changing conditions.
"Over the years, it's been exciting...this institution has been flexible, has been responsive, has been equitable, has been forward-thinking," she said.
She also stressed the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated challenges we already faced.
"The pandemic removed four million women from the workforce, and only half came back, because of a need for child care, which means it's important that we not only have people that can work in those industries, but that they are paid a respectable wage so that they can be independent and that they can support their own families," said Blunt Rochester.
And the success of our workforce, she said, relies on partnerships between the public and private sectors and between businesses and employees.
"The reality is the would of work is different today. That's why this is so special...so us announcing that $50 million is going to be targeted and $15 [million] specifically to make sure that we go from workforce to 2.0 is really, really important," she said. "This is about responding to this moment, responding to our current workforce. That $15.8 million workforce that's going to be put forward for Delaware Pathways is for our future workforce as well--it's our current and our future workforces."