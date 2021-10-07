The state is investing $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build an entirely new state-run long-term care center, replacing the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill.
Some of the buildings on the Delaware Hospital for Chronically Ill (DHCI) campus date back to the 1930s.
"That's a long time. There are floors on the building that need a lot of work--that aren't usable--and apparently, the existing boiler systems are obsolete and inefficient," said Gov. John Carney.
The new 72,000 sq. ft. facility will be a dramatic improvement from the current facility, the governor said in his announcement Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
"It provides better working space for all of you, better space and a more protective space for your patients--some of the most vulnerable," said Carney.
He added the new hospital build will create between 250 and 300 construction jobs, which is a priority for use of ARPA funding.
"While the residents get five-star treatment from all of you and from the dedicated staff, they do not live in a five-star building, and they ought to. That's what we're attempting to address. We can do better, and we will," he pledged.
Delaware Health and Social Services Molly Magarik touted the instrumental changes the new facility will bring to both the quality of care and the quality of life for both residents and employees.
"The person-centered care that you already provide--to be able to do that without the barriers of walking through hallways and facility-ways, moving people between buildings is just going to make you lives so much better as well as the residents," said Magarik. "Not to mention the environmental changes will better support our state's response to the next pandemic or even a really bad flu season, which we know can be challenging for long-term care residents."
The state did not respond to questions on whether residents will have to move during construction. No timetable was set for when construction will begin or finish.
The decision to build a new hospital comes after residents of Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City were moved to DHCI in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in April of 2020.
At the time, the state said the move was so that GBHC could be used as a alternate care site if hospital capacity was breached at the height of the pandemic. But documents obtained by WDEL show the state had been talking about shuttering the facility for years.
The current facility has space for more than 200 patients, but currently has less than 90 patients.
The new long-term care center is just one of several ways the state plans to spend the $1 billion in ARPA funds it received.
"The purpose of the funds is to protect vulnerable populations, to address some of the challenges that vulnerable populations have in our state, to enhance our public health and social services systems, address some of the challenges that pre-date the pandemic, but will enable us to continue to respond to this pandemic and the future challenges that we face," said Carney.
Other targeted investments include:
- $110 million in expanding broadband access in Kent, Sussex counties
- $50 million for jobs training and workforce investments that put people back to work
- $30 million on affordable housing projects in unincorporated parts of New Castle County
- $26 million for affordable housing in Wilmington's Riverside community
- $10 million on COVID-19 testing statewide
The state has until 2024 to spend the federal funding.