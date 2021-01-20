More than 56,000 seniors registered to get the COVID-19 vaccine at an upcoming state drive-thru clinic on the first day registration was open.
The Division of Public Health said more than half of the requests came in within the first 90 minutes the site went live.
The website did experience some slowness at launch, with complaints launched on social media, but it never crashed.
Anyone who registered should get a confirmation email. Check your spam if you didn't receive one. That email confirms you've been placed on a waiting list to be invited to an upcoming vaccination clinic at some point. There are some vaccination clinics scheduled at the Delaware City and Georgetown DMVs as early as this weekend.
Invitations to make appointments for these events will be extended on Thursday, with highest priority for the limited slots going to individuals with age and health conditions that put them at greater risk. That means a husband and wife who each registered may not be vaccinated at the same time.
Of those who registered Wednesday, DPH said 27,000 were from New Castle County, 24,000 were from Sussex County, and 5,200 were from Kent County.
“We are really proud of the way the request system worked today,’ said Director of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay in a prepared statement “Now that we have requests from so many, we can begin through a process of getting them vaccinated. The first opportunity will be at our drive-through clinics this weekend, but that certainly will not accommodate all these requests. Even though people have submitted a request, if they get an opportunity with their medical provider or employer or pharmacy, they should take that. We are building a system with multiple paths to get vaccinated, and this requests system is a part of it.”
Seniors without internet access should call the vaccine hotline to get registered, but beware wait times can be long. Staffing has been increased to handle call volume. The vaccine call center can be reached by dialing 1.833.643.1715.
Phase 1b includes 200,000 Delawareans. Of those, at least 186,000 are seniors. The phase also includes educators, child care workers, and some front-line essential employees.
According to the state's vaccine tracker, 49,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The state currently has 37,052 doses in its possession. At weekend mass vaccination clinics, as many as 10,000 Delawareans were vaccinated.