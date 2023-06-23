A Newark man is jailed after his arrest on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023, following a crash at the intersection of Route 7 and Songsmith Drive in Bear around 9:45 a.m.
New Castle County Police arrested 47-year old Peter Schiavo on suspicion of driving under the influence.
While at the scene, officers learned Schiavo's vehicle had been involved in two other hit and run accidents that morning. One was on Old Capitol Trail and the other was on Newport Road.
During their investigation, police also learned Schiavo had an active warrant for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
He's being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on multiple misdemeanor traffic charges, felony DUI and felony violation of a court order.