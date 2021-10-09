A Hockessin man was imprisoned on his fifth charge of driving under hte influence.
Officers responding to a report of a disorderly person in the 900 block of Church Road early Friday morning were told the man fled the scene in a car, Newark police said.
The cops found the car and its driver, 48-year-old James Hudiburg, a short distance away, and they learned Hudiburg had allegedly hit a parked car.
Hudiburg also allegedly stole the car from an acquaintance he'd been ordered by a court to avoid.
Hudiburg was found to be under the influence of drugs, and he was charged with his fifth DUI and other offenses including stealing the car, leaving the scene and driving while revoked.
He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.