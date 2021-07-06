Several people were arrested on charges of driving under the influence over the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Law enforcement held three check-points--one in each county--and stopped nearly 2,600 vehicles between 10 p.m. on July 2 and 2 a.m. on July 3. Of those, 40 were "detained" for DUI investigation. Of those, six were arrested.
In addition to the DUI arrests, one person was cited for underage drinking, two people were arrested on outstanding warrants, and 11 drug arrests were made, according to the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. Fifteen people were cited for failing to wear a seatbelt or have a child passenger properly restrained.
A total of 60 officers participated from 15 municipal law enforcement agencies as well as Delaware State Police.
The next OHS-coordinated DUI checkpoint will occur over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign will also run from August 20 through September 6.
From 2016 to 2020, drivers between the ages of 35 and 44 had the the highest numbers of DUI crashes, with drivers 20 to 29 trailing behind, according to DE OHS statistics.