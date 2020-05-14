Police arrested six individuals at a "loud party" in Newark Wednesday evening, city authorities announced Thursday.
According to Newark Police, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Choate Street around 5:25 p.m. on May 13, where they witnessed roughly 15 people gathered in the front and side yards of a home there.
As officers approached, subjects began fleeing through yards, while others were detained, police said.
All six arrested were charged with violating the Newark ordinance prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, instituted in the wake of Governor John Carney's State of Emergency declaration. All were released pending a future court appearance.