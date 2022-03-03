Six Newark High School students were arrested following a series of fights near dismissal time Tuesday afternoon.
Newark Police said they were called to the school at about 2:10 p.m. on March 1, 2022, after a fight broke out among students.
While breaking up the initial melee, additional fights flared up, and ultimately it took about a dozen Newark Police officers and members of the school staff to bring peace to the area.
Six of the students, aged 14-17 were taken to police headquarters, and were charged with resisting arrest and/or disorderly conduct.
Each were released to a parent, pending a later date at Family Court.
No one was injured in the fights, and no weapons were used.
The school's SRO is continuing to investigate to see if additional arrests will be needed.