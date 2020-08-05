The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey says they've confirmed six tornadoes in our region so far as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias - two of them in Delaware.
In its initial assessment, the weather service office gave the general locations as Kent and New Castle counties, Queen Anne's County in Maryland, Cape May and Ocean counties, New Jersey, and Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania.
Investigators are still combing over storm reports and have not released specifics on each of the tornadoes.