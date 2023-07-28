Demetrice Hall

 Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police have arrested a sixth person in connection with a shooting July 2, 2023, in Dover.

A 30-year old woman and two vehicles, one occupied, were hit by gunfire when multiple suspects started shooting at each other during a large party at a soccer field in the 200 block of Lewis Drive.

The woman was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

19-year old Demetrice Hill was picked up on Thursday, July 27th, and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 21 and Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

He's being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $45,000 cash bail.

The other five suspects were all arrested a few hours after the shooting when the vehicle they were in was pulled over by Dover Police.

Those arrested, ages, photos, charges, and disposition follow:

Sabre Bratcher (22):

Bratcher

  • Assault First Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1000

Bratcher was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on a $61,500 cash bond.

Jason Cruz (20):

Cruz

  • Assault First Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1000

Cruz was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $134,000 cash bond.

Taron Marsh (19):

Marsh

  • Assault First Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1000

Marsh was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $126,500 cash bond.

17-year-old male:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

The 17-year-old male was arraigned by Kent County Family Court and was released to his parent on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

16-year-old male:

  • Assault First Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1000

The 16-year-old male was arraigned by Kent Family Court and was released to his parent on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Delaware State Police detectives continue to investigate the incident.

