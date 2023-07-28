Delaware State Police have arrested a sixth person in connection with a shooting July 2, 2023, in Dover.
A 30-year old woman and two vehicles, one occupied, were hit by gunfire when multiple suspects started shooting at each other during a large party at a soccer field in the 200 block of Lewis Drive.
The woman was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
19-year old Demetrice Hill was picked up on Thursday, July 27th, and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 21 and Carrying a Concealed Firearm.
He's being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $45,000 cash bail.
The other five suspects were all arrested a few hours after the shooting when the vehicle they were in was pulled over by Dover Police.
Those arrested, ages, photos, charges, and disposition follow:
Sabre Bratcher (22):
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
Bratcher was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on a $61,500 cash bond.
Jason Cruz (20):
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
Cruz was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $134,000 cash bond.
Taron Marsh (19):
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
Marsh was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $126,500 cash bond.
17-year-old male:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
The 17-year-old male was arraigned by Kent County Family Court and was released to his parent on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
16-year-old male:
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
The 16-year-old male was arraigned by Kent Family Court and was released to his parent on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Delaware State Police detectives continue to investigate the incident.