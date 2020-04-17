The Delaware Department of Correction sees its first inmate death from COVID-19, who was tested three times, before a positive result was recorded, raising questions about the reliability of testing.
The DOC confirmed Friday that 73-year-old Joseph Russo, who had been hospitalized at Bayhealth Hospital in Kent County, died from acute respiratory failure, complicated by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Russo died Thursday. At the time, DOC officials noted his death was due to "multiple underlying health issues" but disclosed his third COVID-19 test results were still pending. Friday, they announced Russo was the first official COVID-19 death in the prison system. WDEL has asked the Delaware Division of Public Health about the reliability of testing tied to this case.
Russo, who had been living in a minimum security housing unit along with 45 other inmates. The Newark man was serving a life sentence for a conviction for unlawful sexual intercourse.
Prison officials said his first COVID-19 test administered by the prison came back negative along with a second test administered by Bayhealth on April 14th, when he was first hospitalized.
"The Department of Correction is deeply saddened that for the first time COVID has been determined to be a contributing factor in the death of an inmate," Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said.
A total of 13 inmates from that housing unit have also tested positive for COVID-19 along with two inmates from another housing area in the Community Corrections Center.
Additionally, three more correctional officers from James T. Vaughn Correctional Center have tested positive for the contagious respiratory illness, bringing the total number of officers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 17.
One officer was last at the facility nine days ago on April 8, 2020, when they began to experience flu-like symptoms and began to self-isolate at home. As symptoms progressed, the officer was tested, and a positive test result was received on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A second officer was last at Vaughn prison in Smyrna three days ago on April, 14, 2020, when they too began feeling sick. that officer's positive COVID-19 test result was also returned on April 16, 2020.
The third officer was last at the prison five days ago on April 12, 2020. That officer's positive test results were also received April 16, 2020.
All correctional officers have been wearing face masks since April 10, according to DOC. Face masks have also been provided to more than 500 inmates who are in infirmaries, those with compromised immune systems, and certain inmates with institutional jobs, such as food service.
DOC has also been checking temperatures of staff upon entry to its facilities for weeks and sending home anyone with elevated temperatures. Additionally, newly arrived inmates are being held in isolation for 14 days with daily health monitoring
Meantime, Delaware prison officials told WDEL there are no plans to release non-violent offenders due to coronavirus risks despite similar steps being taken in neighboring states.
"The DOC does not have the authority to release individuals who have been convicted of a criminal offense from incarceration before the end of their court-imposed sentence. Additionally, DOC does not have the authority to release individuals who are held in pre-trial detention before they have satisfied their court-imposed conditions of bail," said DOC spokesman Jason miller. "DOC conducts sentencing reviews, led by its classification staff, on an ongoing basis, and has the authority under state law to make an initial recommendation for sentence modifications to the Board of Parole. If the initial DOC recommendation is also recommended by the Board of Parole, the case transfers to the Court of jurisdiction for a hearing and final decision on the sentence modification. Over the past three years the DOC has submitted 53 sentencing modification recommendations to the Board of Parole.
Miller added, the DOC communicates regularly with Delaware courts, which have the authority to modify conditions of bail and sentences.
Thousands of state prisoners in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are now eligible for a temporary release, placing them under house arrest or parole, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.