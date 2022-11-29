A 74-year-old Newak-area man faces numerous charges following a police investigation in illicit drug sales at several locations along Route 40.
New Castle County Police said investigators learned about a suspect named Tom who was selling crack cocaine and fentanyl. The investigation lasted several months.
Police said the home of Thomas Hairston was searched, and officers found crack cocaine, heroin, numerous pills of different varieties and more than $1,700 in suspected drug proceeds.
Hairston was arrested without incident. He was being held at Young Prison.
New Castle County Police said the search uncovered:
90.17 grams of crack cocaine,
5.31 grams of heroin contained in 759 separate bags,
202 Xanax pills, 21 Adderall pills, 10 Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine pills,
and over $1,700.00 in suspected drug proceeds.
Police listed these charges against Thomas Hairston:
two felony counts of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a substance in a tier 3 quantity,
two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity,
one felony count of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a substance in a tier 2 quantity,
one felony count of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity,
five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled counterfeit substance,
and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use.