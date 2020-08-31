Three University of Delaware students have been charged with the first violation of Newark's stricter private gathering rules that went into effect last week.
Newark Police said they were called to a house on Annabelle Street before 1:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 after receiving a report of a noise violation, and found a gathering that far exceeded the new 20-person outdoor limit, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin.
"It took a little bit of knocking on the door to get people to answer the door. Once they were able to make contact with those guys and were able to identify them, people had started to scatter from the backyard. They were at least able to identify those three as responsible for hosting the gathering."
Newark's new rules allow for private gatherings of up to 12 people indoors, and 20 people outdoors, and that anyone at an illegal gathering could potentially be charged, but in this case it was just the three students police believe were the hosts.
The rules do not affect businesses or restaurants, who are under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.
The first offense of the new gathering rule comes with a fine of $100-$500, $500-1000 for a second offense, and $1000-1500 for any subsequent violations. There is also a community service provision in place.
Lt. Rubin said the students could also be facing discipline from the University.
"When the people involved are students at the University of Delaware, which was the case here, University Police come and do immediate referrals through their judicial system, and then the University can take whatever action they take, based on the violation. The University is taking it very seriously as well."