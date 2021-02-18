The 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington has a new name.
It's now called the Chase Fieldhouse, and new signage has been posted.
JPMorgan Chase and BPG Sports made the announcement Thursday, February 18, 2021. The fieldhouse first opened in January of 2019.
The fieldhouse is home to the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers minor league team.
“JPMorgan Chase is proud to be a sponsor of this state-of-the-art facility, especially now when so many kids and adults need a healthy outlet that sports can provide,” said Tom Horne, Delaware Market Leader of JPMorgan Chase, in a prepared statement. “Plus we know this is the only the beginning of what the Chase Fieldhouse can bring to Wilmington.”