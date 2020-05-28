A seventh inmate at James T. Vaughn Prison near Smyrna has died while fighting COVID-19, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.
The DOC said 60-year-old Joseph Slider of Claymont died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover from complications of COVID-19.
Slider registered a fever on May 11, according to prison officials, and was moved to the prison infirmary, where a rapid COVID test returned a positive result.
He was admitted to Bayhealth on May 14, and he had been on a ventilator over the past several days.
The DOC said they arranged video visitation with Slider's family as his condition became critical.
All seven of Delaware's inmate deaths have occurred at Vaughn.
130 of the 148 prisoners to contract COVID-19 have now fully recovered. The 11 active cases involve four symptomatic inmates and seven asymptomatic. All are housed at Vaughn Prison.
Thirty-four DOC staff members are still fighting COVID-19, including 24 staffers at Vaughn.