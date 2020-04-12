Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.