A new on-site treatment center has been created after eight more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in inmates at the same James T. Vaughn Correctional Center housing unit which saw four other cases last week.
That brings the prison's total of infected prisoners to 12.
The Delaware Department of Correction said it ordered 45 more tests for the remaining members of the minimum housing unit on the site near Smyrna as a precaution after the four positive results.
Several of the 45 tested on Friday have underlying medical conditions, according to DOC, but the eight who tested positive were showing no signs of cough, fever, or other known symptoms of the virus. Their results were returned on Saturday evening.
After receiving the positive results, DOC moved seven of the eight to the prison's newly-created COVID-19 treatment center building, the other was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
The other two are listed in stable condition, one at the prison's infirmary, another at the a hospital.
The new COVID-19 treatment building has single-bed cells, and around-the-clock monitoring by health and security staff.
In addition, an 11th correctional officer also tested positive for COVID-19, that officer is self-isolating at home, according to DOC.
There are 4,200 inmates at Vaughn prison, meaning the 12 cases is well under 1% of the population, but it's not clear now many more inmates have been tested besides the 45 examined on Friday.
“Credit goes to DOC’s healthcare provider Centurion for expediting delivery of the COVID-19 tests and to our dedicated team of medical professionals who tested the at-risk inmates so that we could get the results turned around in less than 20 hours,” said DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis in a statement. “Had we not taken this preventative step, we may not have known for days, a week or longer, if ever, of these asymptomatic results.”