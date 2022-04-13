An apartment building in Greenville sustained heavy fire damage Wednesday.
According to the Delaware Fire Marshal's Office, an occupied building in the 100 block of Congressional Drive in the Greenville Place Apartments was reported ablaze around 11 a.m. on April 13, 2022.
Investigators were onscene searching for an origin and cause to the fire, which caused damage estimated at $200,000. There were no injuries, but four damaged units led to eight being displace. The American Red Cross had been notified.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact fire investigators at 302.323.5375.