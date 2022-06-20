Three children were hospitalized after Wilmington Police said they were shot in the Hedgeville section of the city Monday evening.
Police said the shootings took place in the 300 block of South Jackson Street at 6:59 p.m. on June 20, 2022.
They located three boys, aged 17, 16, and 8, who all were listed in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.
Police did not identify any potential suspects or motives.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656.