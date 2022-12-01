A 45-year old New Castle County resident is heading to federal prison for nearly eight years.
The U.S. Attorney for Delaware said Michael Younger was sentenced to 94 months for selling fentanyl.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating Younger in January, 2021, after gathering information that fentanyl he sold led to an overdose death.
As part of the investigation, Younger sold fentanyl to a government informant in February, 2021, and told them of a second overdose death from his product.
"Investigating and prosecuting those who knowingly sell drugs that kill continues to be a top priority for my office and our law enforcement partners," said U.S. Attorney David Weiss. "As overdoses continue to ravage our community, those who profit from illegal fentanyl sales can and will face justice. And if customers die from your drugs, you are facing the prospect of decades in prison."