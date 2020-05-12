An 81-year-old with underlying health conditions has become the 4th inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center to die with a connection to COVID-19.
According to the Department of Correction, Jim Hunter, Jr. died Sunday at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover from complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes, and COVID-19.
DOC said Hunter had tested negative on April 13, but tested positive 10 days later when he was taken to the hospital for non-COVID treatment.
Hunter spent his final days in Bayhealth's Intensive Care Unit.
DOC also reported a 4th inmate from Howard R. Young prison has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate is reportedly asymptomatic, but likely had contact with the first COVID-19 case discovered last week.
In addition, six more correctional officers at Young Prison and two at Vaughn Prison also tested positive. All eight are self-isolating at home.
Forty-five officers at Vaughn and 19 at Young have tested positive.
Fifty-seven of the 136 Delaware inmates to contract COVID-19 have fully recovered, according to DOC information.