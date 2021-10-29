A painting created in the wake of 9/11 to honor first responders has been donated to the Wilmington Fire Department (WFD) by Bancroft Construction Company and its president Greg Sawka.
The unveiling took place Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the lobby of the Louis L. Redding City County Building where the painting will hang for the next month before being moved to WFD headquarters.
The painting, titled 'Hero' was created twenty years ago by painter Michael Israel.
Sawka was there when the painting was made.
"We were at a charity auction for United Way," said Sawka. "He [Israel] came in with great fanfare, music blaring, it was like a rock concert. One by one he created five large portraits and this was the culmination of it, and the largest, and the one that spoke to me the most. It's simplicity to me is powerful."
Sawka said company officials talked about moving the painting about a year ago and when they discovered the WFD was celebrating it's centennial, the decision was made.
"As we learned it was the 100th, the centennial anniversary we thought this is more appropriate," said Sawka. "Our headquarters have been in Wilmington from when we were founded. Wilmington is home. When that number came up we just thought it was perfect."
Bancroft Construction is working with the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) through their ABCares program in an effort to honor firefighters across the state.