Nine people are facing a combined 77 charges in connection to an alleged straw purchasing scheme that netted at least 12 firearms.
Dover Police, the State Attorney General's Office, the ATF, and other agencies unsealed an indictment from a Kent County grand jury after the three alleged leaders of the ring were all arrested.
Police said Nasir Williams, John Lassiter, and Jyheim Spencer, all of whom are prohibited from buying guns, worked to find people over the age of 21 with clean criminal records to buy the weapons in their place.
The trio would direct the straw purchaser to get a credit card, buy weapons online, then have them delivered to a licensee in Delaware.
The purchaser then gets the guns, keeping one for themselves, and then giving the rest to the trio, who then sold them to associates.
Police believe at least one weapon was used in a shooting, and believe another is connected to a gang member.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said she hopes the laundry list of charges is a warning to others.
"Delaware will not tolerate straw purchases, and that you really ought to think twice before you walk into that gun store and you buy a gun for a convicted, violent felon, because this whole team will find you, and you will be arrested."
Williams was charged with the following:
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Nine counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Five counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, a Class D Felony
- Four counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Four counts of Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, a Class G Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, a civil violation
He was arrested on May 12, and is at Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $60,000 cash bail.
Spencer was charged with:
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Five counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Two counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
He was arrested on May 26, and is at Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $30,000 cash bail.
Lassiter was charged with:
- Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
- Four counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
- Three counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
- Three counts of Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
He was arrested on Wednesday, and was to be arraigned later this week.
The six people who were charged for making the straw purchases were Nakiya Goicuria, Naquan Peace, Tuscan Wright, Darvis Epiewane, and Kharri Jackson.
All face various levels of Racketeering and Conspiracy charges.