Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.