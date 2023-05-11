"It was absolutely terrifying, yet exhilarating at the same time."
Those were the words of Julie Williams after her feet were firmly planted on the cement outside the 300 Delaware Avenue building in downtown Wilmington after she rappelled 222 feet down 17 stories.
That was the challenge for 98 "Edgers" who each raised at least $1,100 for the right to harness up, and then rope down the side of the building.
Williams said she was nervous, but that the work of the Canadian-based crew that tours the country hosting this style event for non-profits put her at ease, eventually.
"Getting over that first hurdle of getting on the edge of the roof and leaning back. You definitely have to trust those who are up there, but they know what they're doing, they're fantastic and make you laugh."
Among the Edgers were principals, teachers, and even Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe Hudson, who said he cherished the unique view of the city.
"It was a beautiful day to look out onto the water and see everyone below."
Stephanie Cummings had two audiences for her trip down the building, her two children who waiting below in Wilmington with their father, and then students at George Welch Elementary School where she is an English and Social Studies teacher.
"We do it for our students, for special education that we're supporting. Every student deserves a chance, and we're giving students with disabilities extra chances."
(VIDEO | Stephanie Cummings describes going "Over The Edge")
Her chance after reaching the bottom was to hug her kids.
"It was thrilling, I heard my kids screaming 'Mommy!' so I knew I needed to get down, but otherwise it was a great experience."
Those experiences raised over $100,000 this year, bringing Special Olympics Delaware's total from the event to over $1 million from the 12 events.
The 98 Edgers and 60-first timers both set event records for Delaware.
The money goes to support the over 4,000 athletes who get to participate in year-round programs for free, including the upcoming Summer Games next month at the University of Delaware.
This batch of money came with an experience for those choosing to go Over The Edge, and Cummings said while there was a thrill, there was also a workout.
"There was a sense of relief in your abdomen, it releases and I realized I was squeezing the whole time. It's harder than birth."
Special Olympics is already in preliminary plans to bring back the 2024 version of the event next May.